1/
Adam McMILLAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McMILLAN - Adam
Suddenly June 10, 2020, of Clarence, formerly of Grand Island, husband of the late Mary K. (nee McLean) McMillan; father of Joanne (Kenneth) Homa and Alana (Paul) Ventura; grandfather of Kristen Higgins, David (Fiancee Nina), and Michael (Tracy) Homa, Franco, Robert, LCpl Christopher and Mary-Margot Ventura; great-grandfather of Sean and Alyssa Higgins, McKayla and Liam Homa; brother of Augustus McMillan Jr. and the late Nessie McMillan, Sandie Bannatyne, Peggy Hassel and Johnny McMillan; son of the late Agnes and Augustus McMillan Sr.; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who called him "Scottie". Friends may call Thursday 4-8 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved