Adam McMILLAN

McMILLAN - AdamSuddenly June 10, 2020, of Clarence, formerly of Grand Island, husband of the late Mary K. (nee McLean) McMillan; father of Joanne (Kenneth) Homa and Alana (Paul) Ventura; grandfather of Kristen Higgins, David (Fiancee Nina), and Michael (Tracy) Homa, Franco, Robert, LCpl Christopher and Mary-Margot Ventura; great-grandfather of Sean and Alyssa Higgins, McKayla and Liam Homa; brother of Augustus McMillan Jr. and the late Nessie McMillan, Sandie Bannatyne, Peggy Hassel and Johnny McMillan; son of the late Agnes and Augustus McMillan Sr.; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who called him "Scottie". Friends may call Thursday 4-8 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com