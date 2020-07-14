Adam McMILLAN

McMILLAN - Adam
Suddenly July 10, 2020, of Clarence formerly of Grand Island. Husband of the late Mary K. (nee McLean) McMillan; father of Joanne (Kenneth) Homa and Alana (Paul) Ventura; grandfather of Kristen Higgins, David (Fiancee Nina), and Michael (Tracy) Homa, Franco, Robert, LCpl Christopher and Mary-Margot Ventura; great-grandfather of Sean and Alyssa Higgins, McKayla and Liam Homa; brother of Augustus McMillan Jr. and the late Nessie McMillan, Sadie Bannatyne, Peggy Hassel and Johnny McMillan; son of the late Agnes and Augustus McMillan Sr. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who called him "Scottie". Friends may call Thursday 4-8 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com