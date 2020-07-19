KLEIN - Adelaide "Adele" (nee Bouzaglo)
Of Amherst, NY, on July 13, 2020, beloved wife of the late Daniel Klein; loving mother of Aimee (Donald) Hecht; devoted grandmother to Michelle and the late Jonathan Hecht; also survived by nieces and nephews; predeceased by eight siblings. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Temple Beth Zion or Chai Lifeline, 106 Clifton Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701 or chailifeline.org
. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Share condolences on the family guestbook at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com