1/1
Adelaide "Adele" (Bouzaglo) KLEIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adelaide's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KLEIN - Adelaide "Adele" (nee Bouzaglo)
Of Amherst, NY, on July 13, 2020, beloved wife of the late Daniel Klein; loving mother of Aimee (Donald) Hecht; devoted grandmother to Michelle and the late Jonathan Hecht; also survived by nieces and nephews; predeceased by eight siblings. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Temple Beth Zion or Chai Lifeline, 106 Clifton Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701 or chailifeline.org. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Share condolences on the family guestbook at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
281 Dodge Road
Getzville, NY 14068-1504
(716) 636-4174
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved