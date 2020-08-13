GWIZDOWSKI - Adele (Niski)
Of Buffalo, NY, August 11, 2020, at age 94. Beloved wife of the late Chester; loving mother of William (Donna and the late JoAnn), Richard (Coleen), Christine (Donald) Petschke, Arlene (Alan) Hay, Frank (Debra), Donald (Tina) and Linda (David) Benn; devoted grandmother of sixteen grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren; predeceased by numerous brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation is being held privately by the immediate family. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Friday, at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church and be mindful that we will be following NYS Guidelines requiring face coverings and 6 feet social distancing. Donations in Adele's memory may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Private Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com