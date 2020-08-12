Tarnawskyj - Agnes G.
(nee Emmert)
Of West Seneca, NY, August 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael Tarnawskyj; dearest mother of Peter M. (Linda), of South Wales, NY, and Mrs. James (Doris P. Tarnawskyj) Getty, of Long Island, NY; fond OMA of Alexa and Deanna Getty; sister of Hermann (Helga) Emmert. Visitation Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPEL, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, where a funeral service will be held Saturday at 9 AM. Friends are invited. Share your condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com