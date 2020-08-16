1/1
Agnes M. (Sullivan) COX
COX - Agnes M. (nee Sullivan)
August 7, 2020. Wife of the late Thomas Cox; dearest mother of Kevin (fiancee Yolanda Fuentes), Nancy Runfola Cox, Christopher (Nancy), Jennifer, and the late Thomas Cox; loving grandmother of Max Leatherbarrow, Conner and Emma Cox. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John XXIII Church on August 22, at 10 AM. "Our mother was the sweetest, kindest woman in the world." Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Rd., 822-1260.



Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Reddington Funeral Home
657 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY 14220-2041
(716) 822-1260
