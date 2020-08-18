WAZIAK - Alan Adam

Of Auburn, NY, passed away on Wednesday, August 12. 2020 in the comforts of his home. Alan was surrounded by his wife Emily and closest family after battling cancer for 8 months. Alan was born in Buffalo, NY, June 7, 1961. He was a Sr. Project Manager for Turner Construction for 20 years. Alan was a brilliant, witty, and generous person to all, especially his family. Together with his wife Emily, and brother-in-law John, they owned and operated the Mandana Inn Restaurant in Skaneateles, NY. Alan traveled to many places during his tenure with Turner Construction. Alan's hard fought battle with cancer, became increasingly difficult after his one and only child, Eric passed away suddenly April 14, 2020 from a sudden asthma attack. He still fought this cancer fiercely, with his wife Emily by his side. Alan had an incredible wit and could make you laugh, with the simplest of one liner's. He enjoyed golfing and was extremely devoted to his work. He met amazing friends, as he moved through different projects, with Turner. His latest project was working and overseeing the demolition of terminal B departure gates, at Logan International Airport, in Boston, MA. These two flights, American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, were the two flights that departed Boston heading for Los Angeles, that flew into the World Trade Center Towers on that fateful day. Alan and the staff from Turner, were honored to be chosen for this project. Alan is survived by his wife of 18 years Emily, his step-children Lauren Fedyshyn and her partner Michelle, who is a nurse and cared intently for Alan during his last days. Michael (Zach) and James (Anna) Bunnell. His adored grandson Mason. He is also survived by his father Anthony, his brothers Dennis (Debbie), Jerry (Rochelle) and Larry Waziak, his sister Marie, his brothers-in-law, John and Michael Micucci. Alan is survived by many nieces and nephews and his 3 dogs, Maya, Bear and Jase who laid by Alan's bedside in his last hours. Alan was predeceased by his loving and beautiful son Eric, his mother Mary and sister Pat.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store