Alan Adam WAZIAK
WAZIAK - Alan Adam
Of Auburn, NY, passed away on Wednesday, August 12. 2020 in the comforts of his home. Alan was surrounded by his wife Emily and closest family after battling cancer for 8 months. Alan was born in Buffalo, NY, June 7, 1961. He was a Sr. Project Manager for Turner Construction for 20 years. Alan was a brilliant, witty, and generous person to all, especially his family. Together with his wife Emily, and brother-in-law John, they owned and operated the Mandana Inn Restaurant in Skaneateles, NY. Alan traveled to many places during his tenure with Turner Construction. Alan's hard fought battle with cancer, became increasingly difficult after his one and only child, Eric passed away suddenly April 14, 2020 from a sudden asthma attack. He still fought this cancer fiercely, with his wife Emily by his side. Alan had an incredible wit and could make you laugh, with the simplest of one liner's. He enjoyed golfing and was extremely devoted to his work. He met amazing friends, as he moved through different projects, with Turner. His latest project was working and overseeing the demolition of terminal B departure gates, at Logan International Airport, in Boston, MA. These two flights, American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, were the two flights that departed Boston heading for Los Angeles, that flew into the World Trade Center Towers on that fateful day. Alan and the staff from Turner, were honored to be chosen for this project. Alan is survived by his wife of 18 years Emily, his step-children Lauren Fedyshyn and her partner Michelle, who is a nurse and cared intently for Alan during his last days. Michael (Zach) and James (Anna) Bunnell. His adored grandson Mason. He is also survived by his father Anthony, his brothers Dennis (Debbie), Jerry (Rochelle) and Larry Waziak, his sister Marie, his brothers-in-law, John and Michael Micucci. Alan is survived by many nieces and nephews and his 3 dogs, Maya, Bear and Jase who laid by Alan's bedside in his last hours. Alan was predeceased by his loving and beautiful son Eric, his mother Mary and sister Pat.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Pettigrass Funeral Home
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY 13021
(315) 253-8531
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
August 17, 2020
Emily, Lauren & family,

So sorry to hear about this crushing loss for you all. It sounds like Allan was quite the guy. Know we are thinking of you.

Warmest Regards,

Christine Banke & Melinda Carney
“Chris & Mel”
Christine Banke
Acquaintance
August 16, 2020
I am shocked and saddened by this loss. As a coworker and roady together on GLOBALFOUNDRIES we had many a late day conversation with the ever present snacks. Glad we had a moment in our life to share. "Cheers to the one that we lost on the way."
Tom Jackman
Coworker
August 16, 2020
I am deeply saddened by this passing of cousin Alan taken way too soon from his loving family.
Heartfelt condolences to the Waziak family from cousins Sandy and Michael Sikorski and Aunt Irene Zulewski
Much love to all of you❤
Sandra Sikorski
Family
August 15, 2020
That he is the best brother ever. I love u Alan
Marie Waziak
Sister
August 15, 2020
Prayers for all of you during this most difficult time.
RIP Al
Karen Marlinski
Friend
