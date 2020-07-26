BOCKRATH - Alan D.
Of Blasdell, NY, July 22, 2020, at age 74. Beloved husband of the late Penny Bockrath; dearest brother of Diane L., and the late Kenneth P. (Arline) Bockrath; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Bockrath was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan, and a retired computer programmer. Gregarious and fun-loving, he was a member of The Loyal Order of the Moose, G.I. No. 180, and the AMVETS, post No. 45. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., or a charity of your choice
. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Share your condolences online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com