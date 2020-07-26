1/1
Alan D. BOCKRATH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOCKRATH - Alan D.
Of Blasdell, NY, July 22, 2020, at age 74. Beloved husband of the late Penny Bockrath; dearest brother of Diane L., and the late Kenneth P. (Arline) Bockrath; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Bockrath was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan, and a retired computer programmer. Gregarious and fun-loving, he was a member of The Loyal Order of the Moose, G.I. No. 180, and the AMVETS, post No. 45. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Share your condolences online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY 14220
(716) 824-6435
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc. Erie County Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved