Alan F. SCHLOSSER Sr.
SCHLOSSER - Alan F. Sr.
Age 79, died July 13, 2020. Alan served in the United States Navy on the USS Little Rock. Predeceased by his daughter, Sara; step-mother, Louise Schlosser; and parents, Arthur and Lillian. He is survived by his children, Alan (Annette) Schlosser Jr., Bart Schlosser, and Rachel Schlosser; grandchildren, Seth, Samantha, Tori and Taylor; his siblings, Lynne Vallone, Janet Lott, Nancy Blanchard and Joan Lutz; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Services and interment will be private. Memorials may be made to the USS Little Rock Association. To share a special memory of Alan, please visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
