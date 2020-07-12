1/
Alan R. THOMPSON Jr.
THOMPSON - Alan R., Jr.
Of Kenmore, entered into rest July 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Laura A. (nee Zanelotti) Thompson; loving son of the late Alan and Norma (nee Stanley) Thompson Sr.; devoted fiance of Linda Colangelo; dear brother of Sharon (Emery) Mingle, Gary (Dawn) Thompson, Edward (Danielle) Thompson, and Michael Ericson; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. (near Eggert/Sheridan), on Wednesday, from 4-7 PM, for a gathering in Alan's memory. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES 33 PERCENT OCCUPANY WILL BE OBSERVED. Please wear face covering. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
