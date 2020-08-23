Cooley - Alanna R.
(nee Krieger)
Of South Buffalo, entered into rest August 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William V. Cooley; devoted mother of Kathryn (Daniel) Manley, Jacqueline (David) Davis, Mary (William) Nicholson, William V. Cooley Jr., Vincent (Michelle) Cooley, Patricia (John) Rieman, Donald (Moira) Cooley, Teresa (David) Urban and Susan Cooley; loving daughter of the late Albert and Anna Krieger; dear sister of Patricia (Jim) Holden; also survived by many treasured grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her grandson, the late Matthew Patrick Cooley. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday, from 2-8 PM, where Prayers will be said Tuesday morning, at 10 o'clock, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, in St. Teresa's RC Church, at 11 o'clock. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK. Please share Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com