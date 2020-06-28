CASEY - Albert B., III
June 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Eileen (nee Schneider) Casey; loving father of Eileen (Thomas) Sylves, Bud Casey, James Casey and Ann (Don) Speranzini; adoring grandfather of nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; dearest brother of Sally (Albert) Mink, Karen (Ronald) Morse, George (Julie) Casey, Rosanne (Daniel) Marchini and the late Colleen (late Clarence) Dolan; also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. Services held privately by the family. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by MAYFIELD FUNERAL SERVICES, LLC.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.