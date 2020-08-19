Albert KLIMEK

KLIMEK - Albert

August 16, 2020, age 95, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Chesterine (nee Borysewicz) Klimek; dearest father of Andrew (Karen) Klimek; dear grandfather of Matthew, Amanda, Lucas and Brandon Klimek; son of the late Andrew and Katarine (nee Trepa) Klimek; brother of late Maria, Marian, late Walter, Antoni, late Stefan, Joseph, Wilhelm, Kazimiera and the late Chesterine; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, August 21st, from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (South of Como Park Blvd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., at 9 AM (please assemble at Church). Private family Entombment in St. Adalbert Cemetery will immediately follow the Mass.







