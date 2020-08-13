BARNES - Dr. Alene L.
World traveler and community activist, passed away, August 4, 2020. She recently retired from Kent State University as a Professor in Pan-African Studies. Calling hours will be on Friday, August 14, 2020, at T.L. PICKENS MORTUARY SERVICE, 66 E.Utica St., from 4-7 PM. She will be laid to rest 10 AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Ridgelawn Cemetery. Her beautiful smile and loving spirit will be missed. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, calling hours will be monitored to a limited gathering size based on the most current recommendation. Face mask is required. Please share online condolences at www.tonylpickens.com