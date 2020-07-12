1/1
Alfred C. "Bosco" BARSZCZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARSZCZ - Alfred C. "Bosco"
July 7, 2020, of Depew, at age 94. Beloved husband of Norma (nee Holden) Barszcz; devoted step-father of James (Sharon) Caradori and Joanne (Lou) Caradori-DiChristopher; step-grandfather of four; uncle of Mark (Laurie) Barszcz. A special thank you to Karlie DiChristopher for all of her care and help in the hospital. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, 10 AM at Blessed Mother of Theresa of Calcutta Parish, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew. Interment to follow at St. Augustine Cemetery. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716)836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved