BARSZCZ - Alfred C. "Bosco"
July 7, 2020, of Depew, at age 94. Beloved husband of Norma (nee Holden) Barszcz; devoted step-father of James (Sharon) Caradori and Joanne (Lou) Caradori-DiChristopher; step-grandfather of four; uncle of Mark (Laurie) Barszcz. A special thank you to Karlie DiChristopher for all of her care and help in the hospital. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, 10 AM at Blessed Mother of Theresa of Calcutta Parish, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew. Interment to follow at St. Augustine Cemetery. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716)836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com