GRIECO - Alfred S.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on August 14, 2020, at age 90. Beloved husband of the late Norma (nee Klostermann) Grieco; devoted father Michael (Patty) Grieco, Carol (Dennis) Doak, Richard Grieco and Lynn (Brett) Buckley; cherished grandfather of Adam (Delaney) Grieco, Ryan (Lauren) Grieco, Andrea (Zach Narron) Doak, Andrew (Shelby) Buckley, Alycia (Ryan Smith) Buckley and the late Ben Grieco; adored great-grandfather of 10; loving son of the late Sebastian and Rose Grieco; dear brother of the late Charles, Anthony and Joseph Grieco; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Services will be privately attended by immediate family. Relatives and friends are invited to livestream services on Monday, August 17, 2020, at https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=159753211972448
. Wake from 11 AM to 1 PM, Funeral Service at 1 PM, Rev. Sebastian Pierro officiating. Interment Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Grieco's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY, 6215 Sheridan Dr., Suite 100, Williamsville, NY 14221. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com