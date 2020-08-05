KOSZUTA - Alfreda M.

(nee Moskal)

August 2, 2020 age 98 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Raymond S. Koszuta; dearest mother of Elizabeth (David) Pesta and James (Sheral) Koszuta; dear grandmother of Darrell (Joslyn), Kelly, Amy, Jimmy and great-grandmother of Brooklynn, Dominik, Henry and Samuel; daughter of the late John and Mary (nee Switala) Moskal; sister of Eugene Moskal, late Dorothy (late Walter) Wisniewski and the late John (late Ceil) Moskal; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, August 6th, from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd., (west of Harlem Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday in Queen of Martyrs Church at 10 AM. (Please assemble at church) Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined.







