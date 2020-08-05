1/
Alfreda M. (Moskal) KOSZUTA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfreda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KOSZUTA - Alfreda M.
(nee Moskal)
August 2, 2020 age 98 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Raymond S. Koszuta; dearest mother of Elizabeth (David) Pesta and James (Sheral) Koszuta; dear grandmother of Darrell (Joslyn), Kelly, Amy, Jimmy and great-grandmother of Brooklynn, Dominik, Henry and Samuel; daughter of the late John and Mary (nee Switala) Moskal; sister of Eugene Moskal, late Dorothy (late Walter) Wisniewski and the late John (late Ceil) Moskal; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, August 6th, from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd., (west of Harlem Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday in Queen of Martyrs Church at 10 AM. (Please assemble at church) Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
85 George Urban Blvd.
Cheektowaga, NY 14225-2920
(716) 894-1772
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved