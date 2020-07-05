1/1
Alice J. (Krupka) CONVERSE
1933 - 2020
CONVERSE - Alice J.
(nee Krupka)
Of Lancaster, July 1st 2020; most beloved wife of Arthur E. Converse Jr., of 65 years; loving mother of Arthur E. (Mary) Converse III, Debra (Ronald) Kwiatek, Suzanne (Ronald) Beiter, Denise (Scot) Davis, David (Tammy) Converse and Sandra (Mark) Reukauf; grandmother of Arthur, Jennifer, Kyle, Derek, Michael, Nicholas, Robert, Christopher, Julianne, Danielle, Scot, Dale, Maria, Mitchell, Rachael, Eric, Sean, Kelly and the late Mark Reukauf II; great-grandmother of nineteen; daughter of the late Walter and late Irene Krupka; sister of Gerald (Camille), Robert (Sue) and the late Lorraine (late Daniel) Chadwick; daughter-in-law of the late Arthur and late Valeria Converse; sister-in-law of June (late Kent) Repka, Ralph (June) Converse, Donald (Judy) Converse, late William (June) Converse, late Richard (Sylvia) Converse and the late Edward (Antoinette) Converse; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Alice fought a valiant fight against Parkinson's Disease. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
July 3, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Gloria Bardol
