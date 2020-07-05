CONVERSE - Alice J.
(nee Krupka)
Of Lancaster, July 1st 2020; most beloved wife of Arthur E. Converse Jr., of 65 years; loving mother of Arthur E. (Mary) Converse III, Debra (Ronald) Kwiatek, Suzanne (Ronald) Beiter, Denise (Scot) Davis, David (Tammy) Converse and Sandra (Mark) Reukauf; grandmother of Arthur, Jennifer, Kyle, Derek, Michael, Nicholas, Robert, Christopher, Julianne, Danielle, Scot, Dale, Maria, Mitchell, Rachael, Eric, Sean, Kelly and the late Mark Reukauf II; great-grandmother of nineteen; daughter of the late Walter and late Irene Krupka; sister of Gerald (Camille), Robert (Sue) and the late Lorraine (late Daniel) Chadwick; daughter-in-law of the late Arthur and late Valeria Converse; sister-in-law of June (late Kent) Repka, Ralph (June) Converse, Donald (Judy) Converse, late William (June) Converse, late Richard (Sylvia) Converse and the late Edward (Antoinette) Converse; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Alice fought a valiant fight against Parkinson's Disease.
.