ROMA - Alice M.

(nee Sokolowski)

July 22, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved wife of 66 years to the late George A. Roma; dearest mother of Richard, Ronald (Jeanne) Roma and Rosanne (Dan) Battaglia; grandmother of Eric, Kelly (David) Grim, Christopher (Karen), Adam (Theresa) Roma, and Lindsey (Jesse) Pelc; survived by seven great-grandchildren; sister of Bernard (Nancy) Sokolowski; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, July 25, at 10 AM in St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.







