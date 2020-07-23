1/1
Alice M. (Sokolowski) ROMA
{ "" }
ROMA - Alice M.
(nee Sokolowski)
July 22, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved wife of 66 years to the late George A. Roma; dearest mother of Richard, Ronald (Jeanne) Roma and Rosanne (Dan) Battaglia; grandmother of Eric, Kelly (David) Grim, Christopher (Karen), Adam (Theresa) Roma, and Lindsey (Jesse) Pelc; survived by seven great-grandchildren; sister of Bernard (Nancy) Sokolowski; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, July 25, at 10 AM in St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Church
Funeral services provided by
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY 14227
(716) 893-3620
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Ron and family,
My condolences on your moms passing. Savor the memories and know she is in a better place. God bless.
Your friend,
JACK A. YANNO
JACK A YANNO
Friend
July 23, 2020
