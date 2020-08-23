Geake - Alma E. (nee Bauer)
Age 93, of the Town of Tonawanda, NY, August 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William C. Geake; loving mother of William D. (Peggy), Karen (John) Grotke, Michele (Paul) Rappl and the late Jack Geake; cherished grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Family will be present to receive friends Monday from 5-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555), where a Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 PM. Interment services will be private. Face masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the WNY Alzheimer's Association
