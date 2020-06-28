FRIES - Alphe J., Jr.
June 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Claudia M. (nee Reger) Fries; loving father of Timothy P. (Karen) Fries, Jodi A. (Michael) Casseri, Renee E. (Alan) Gracie, Eric C. (Lundyn) and the late Jeffrey Fries; cherished grandfather of Hannah, Patrick, Eleni, Danila, Ryan, Samantha and Marley; dear brother of Norma (late Edward) Feist and the late Dorothy (late Ralph) Milsom, Rosemary (late Ralph) Braun, Frank (late Helen) and Thomas (Lorrie) Fries. A Celebration of Al's Life may be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of W.N.Y. (alz.org) or to the PGA REACH Foundation (westernnewyork.pga.com/foundation/donate). Please share your online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
June 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Claudia M. (nee Reger) Fries; loving father of Timothy P. (Karen) Fries, Jodi A. (Michael) Casseri, Renee E. (Alan) Gracie, Eric C. (Lundyn) and the late Jeffrey Fries; cherished grandfather of Hannah, Patrick, Eleni, Danila, Ryan, Samantha and Marley; dear brother of Norma (late Edward) Feist and the late Dorothy (late Ralph) Milsom, Rosemary (late Ralph) Braun, Frank (late Helen) and Thomas (Lorrie) Fries. A Celebration of Al's Life may be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of W.N.Y. (alz.org) or to the PGA REACH Foundation (westernnewyork.pga.com/foundation/donate). Please share your online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.