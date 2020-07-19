1/1
Alphonse H. "Al" STASKIEWICZ
1926 - 2020
STASKIEWICZ - Alphonse H. "Al"
July 15, 2020, the day he chose to reunite with his Lorri, now together forever. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine "Lorri" (nee Gorney); devoted father of Karen (Greg) Mazikowski; loving grandfather of Lauren (William) Gritsavage; also survived by nieces, nephews; and predeceased by his fur friends Buddy, Coco, and Jazzy. Family will be present Sunday, 3-7, PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Due to prevailing circumstances, if you do not feel comfortable attending, please give a "toast" to Al in your home. A private Funeral Mass will be held by the family. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Mr. Staskiewicz's services. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your understanding. We would like to acknowledge special thanks to the staff at Brothers of Mercy for the wonderful care Al received. Donations preferred to the SPCA or the Brothers of Mercy. Please share your condolences at www.Pietszak.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY 14206
(716) 897-2400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 17, 2020
Al is a read a good man. Liked by many at BOM.
I enjoyed him visiting me at the front desk,requesting a paper or chocolate! We made wonderful conversation. And he told me many stories of his life. So sorry he had passed away and I will miss him and his family visiting.
Renee Hauser
Acquaintance
