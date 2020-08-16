RAINS-BAUER - Alta M.
(nee Aguglia)
Of West Seneca, NY, August 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James A. Rains and John C. Bauer; dearest mother of Richard Bauer and the late Wayne (Maureen) Bauer and the late Jacquelyn (late Michael) Mazuca; grandmother of Bradley, Jennifer, Michelle, Erica, Brandon, Rebecca, Carly and Maria; also survived by several great-grandchildren; predeceased by brothers and sisters. Private Funeral Services were held at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Your online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com