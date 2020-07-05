LEON - Amelia (nee Morales)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest July 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Angel L. Leon, Sr.; devoted mother of Marilyn Leon and Angel L. Leon, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Alexia, Jomari, Joselyn and the late Angel, III; adored great-grandmother of Julian Max and Azaria; loving daughter of the late Primitivo and Genoveva Morales; also survived by brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33 PERCENT OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED. Please wear a face covering. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com