1/
Amelia (Ralph) SAGLIANI
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAGLIANI - Amelia (nee Ralph)
Of lancaster, NY, July 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Armando; loving mother of Michael (Diane), Michelle (Michael) Janis and Lisa Koster; dearest grandmother of Michael (Melissa) Janis, Sean (Ashley) Janis, Vincent, Nicholas (Whitney), Dominic, Patrick and Taylor Koster; great-grandmother of Chase, Noah, Lincoln, Jacob, Emma, Camden, Benjamin, Owen and Avery; sister of james (Theresa); also predeceased by other brothers and sisters. Funeral services were held privately with the family. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY 14086
716-683-2286
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 10, 2020
Dear Lisa, I just saw this on FB. I am so sorry for your loss. Such childhood memories are flooding back into my mind. I remember her sing and dancing to her records and we would giggle at her.... A wonderful lady will be surely missed.
Lynn Sherman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved