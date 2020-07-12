SAGLIANI - Amelia (nee Ralph)
Of lancaster, NY, July 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Armando; loving mother of Michael (Diane), Michelle (Michael) Janis and Lisa Koster; dearest grandmother of Michael (Melissa) Janis, Sean (Ashley) Janis, Vincent, Nicholas (Whitney), Dominic, Patrick and Taylor Koster; great-grandmother of Chase, Noah, Lincoln, Jacob, Emma, Camden, Benjamin, Owen and Avery; sister of james (Theresa); also predeceased by other brothers and sisters. Funeral services were held privately with the family. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com