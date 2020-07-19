SWIGONSKI - Amy B.
(nee Starr)
Of Hamburg, NY, July 18, 2020, suddenly at age 55. Beloved wife of Dennis J. Swigonski; loving mother of Laurel; devoted daughter of Daniel and the late Betty Jane Starr; dear sister of Judith (John) Green, and Daniel (Penny Buck) Starr; sister-in-law of Catherine, Deborah (David) Martinkiewicz, Edward (Tammy), and Arthur Swigonski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation is being held privately by the immediate family. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Wednesday, at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church and be mindful that we will be following NYS guidelines requiring face coverings and 6 foot social distancing. Amy was a Buffalo General Hospital O.R. Technician. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com