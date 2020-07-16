1/1
Amy E. (Eberwein) RAINES
{ "" }
RAINES - Amy E. (nee Eberwein)
Age 55, of North Tonawanda, unexpectedly, July 13, 2020. Amy was a hairstylist and was the former owner and operator of Cool Change Hairstyles and was also employed at J.D. Gifts of Niagara Falls. She was an avid animal lover and her dog, Molly, and her cat, Tucker, were her faithful companions. She also enjoyed reading and being with people. She was the daughter of the late Michael Eberwein and Sandra (Campbell) DiCarlo; she is survived by her companion Richard Fike; she was the beloved mother of Danielle Raines and the late Sean Raines; sister of the late Eric Eberwein; aunt of Cory Eberwein. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd., North Tonawanda, on Sunday from 1-4 PM. Face masks and social distancing will be required and 33 percent occupancy limitations may cause delayed entry. Funeral Services will be held privately. If so desired, memorials may be made to the S.P.C.A. Condolences may be shared at frettholdfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver
North Tonawanda, NY 14120
(716) 692-2610
