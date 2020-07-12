STROHAUER - Amy L. (nee Moyer)
Of North Collins, entered into rest on July 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Christopher Strohauer; devoted mother of Christina (Christopher) Payne and Elroy (Erica) Strohauer; cherished grandmother of Christopher and Loretta; loving daughter of the late Robert and Harriet Moyer; dear sister of Frank, Doug, and Bob; also survived by other family members and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. (near Lake Ave.), on Wednesday for a gathering from 3-7 PM. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED. Please wear a face mask. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com