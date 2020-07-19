1/1
Amy RESETARITS CHERICO
CHERICO
RESETARITS CHERICO - Amy
May 17, 2020, age 45. Amy is survived by her beloved husband Russell Cherico; dearest daughter of Ronald and Joan (nee Buiani) Resetarits; dear sister of Ronald (Dara) and Jeffrey (Hannah) Resetarits; devoted aunt of Luke, Emma, Theo and Bruno. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Amy's life and attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 25th at 10 AM at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 129 Laverack Avenue, Lancaster, NY. Mass will be celebrated outdoors, WHETHER RAIN OR SHINE. Please be mindful to wear your mask, observe social distancing and bring your lawn chair and we ask that you park across the street at St. Mary's High School. Arrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Amy's tribute page to share a memory, express your sympathy and sign her online register book at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
