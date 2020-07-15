MacMillan - Andrew J.
April 3, 2020; beloved husband of Theresa (nee Doherty); devoted father of James (Lea), Andrew Jr. (Bonnie), Christopher, Amanda (Timothy) Christine (Chris) and Ann Marie (Craig); loving grandfather of nineteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear brother of Elizabeth, Camilla, Matt (Janine) MacMillan, and the late Linda, Joseph, and George; Also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. MacMillan was a PVT E-1 in the US Army. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Gathering at The BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, on Sunday, July 19th, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Per NYS guidelines, facial coverings are required to enter the facility and social distancing is in effect. Condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com