RUBOCKI - Andrew J. "AJ"Of Grand Island, formerly of Port Colborne, ON and Tonawanda, NY, entered into rest July 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Caroline T. (nee Vizzi) Rubocki; devoted father of Robert (Mary) Rubocki, Marlene Sullivan and Ronald (Jenae) Rubocki; cherished grandfather of Michael (Sara), Philip, Skylar and Tessa Rubocki; adored great-grandfather of Thomas and Shelby; loving son of the late John and Mary Rubocki; dear brother of the late John (late Helen) Rubocki, Mary (late Fred) Ealaschuk and Barbara (late Joseph) Russell; also survived by many nieces and nephews; will be truly missed by his fur buddies, Cooper and Lucky. As per AJ's wishes, no prior visitation. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. AJ was a builder and a co-owner of Caroline Construction Corp. for many years. If desired, donations may be made in AJ's name to SPCA of Erie County. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel).