Andrew J. "AJ" RUBOCKI
RUBOCKI - Andrew J. "AJ"
Of Grand Island, formerly of Port Colborne, ON and Tonawanda, NY, entered into rest July 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Caroline T. (nee Vizzi) Rubocki; devoted father of Robert (Mary) Rubocki, Marlene Sullivan and Ronald (Jenae) Rubocki; cherished grandfather of Michael (Sara), Philip, Skylar and Tessa Rubocki; adored great-grandfather of Thomas and Shelby; loving son of the late John and Mary Rubocki; dear brother of the late John (late Helen) Rubocki, Mary (late Fred) Ealaschuk and Barbara (late Joseph) Russell; also survived by many nieces and nephews; will be truly missed by his fur buddies, Cooper and Lucky. As per AJ's wishes, no prior visitation. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. AJ was a builder and a co-owner of Caroline Construction Corp. for many years. If desired, donations may be made in AJ's name to SPCA of Erie County. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share your online condolences at
www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY 14226
(716) 837-7100
