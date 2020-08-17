Angel CANEDO

CAÑEDO - Angel
Age 70, of Hollywood, FL, passed away August 9, 2020, doing exactly what he loved - working in his garden. Angel was born May 1, 1950, in Alcañices of Zamora, Spain. Angel had a strong love for people and languages and was a quick learner. His ability to speak seven languages led to an exciting career in the White House as a butler. He served under Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush, before retiring to Henderson, NV and later Hollywood, FL. Upon retirement, Angel and his wife, Marion (who retired from the Buffalo Public School System at the same time) never stayed home long as they enjoyed traveling the world visiting family and friends in the US and Spain.
Angel was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Cañedo Peña and Maria Poyo Gago and brothers Pedro and José. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 35 years, Marion Mann Cañedo; daughters Diana Hollifield (Jonathan) of Bostic, NC, Elisa Eby (Robert) of Atlanta, GA; sons Andrew Cañedo of Las Vegas, NV, Dana Vosburgh (Sally) of Charleston, SC, Eric Vosburgh (Sheila) of Buffalo, NY; nine grandchildren: Meredith and Aiden Hollifield, Eli and Vivien Eby, Luke and Adam Vosburgh, Nathan, Alice and Nolan Vosburgh, brothers Manuel and Antonio Cañedo of Spain; and numerous nieces and nephews who were very special to him. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of the following two charities that are included in the following link: https://www.fredhunters.com/obituary/angel-caedo-poyo
. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time in Buffalo, NY, and in Madrid, Spain.