Angela M. MACKIEWICZ
MACKIEWICZ - Angela M.
Of Lancaster, July 19, 2020. Devoted mother Alexander J., Ann Marie and Autumn Lee; loving daughter of Ann Marie (nee Gzik) and Joseph; dear sister of Jennifer; cherished aunt of Dolora; beloved companion of Benny Kirkland; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Friday, 11AM -1 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 1PM immediately following visitation. Please understand that face masks must be worn, maximum capacity of 33% restrictions in the funeral home will strictly be observed and may cause entry delays. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home Inc.
JUL
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home Inc.
4929 Broadway
Depew, NY 14043
(716) 684-1736
2 entries
July 23, 2020
My prayers and thoughts are with your children,parents ,sister& Benny.Ang you will be deeply missed .you had the biggest heart & would do anything for your loved ones. please continue to watch over your children. Till we meet again my friend.
Love-Angel & John Burke
Angel Burke
Friend
July 23, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
BRUCE DARLING
