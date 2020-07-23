MACKIEWICZ - Angela M.

Of Lancaster, July 19, 2020. Devoted mother Alexander J., Ann Marie and Autumn Lee; loving daughter of Ann Marie (nee Gzik) and Joseph; dear sister of Jennifer; cherished aunt of Dolora; beloved companion of Benny Kirkland; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Friday, 11AM -1 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 1PM immediately following visitation. Please understand that face masks must be worn, maximum capacity of 33% restrictions in the funeral home will strictly be observed and may cause entry delays. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.







