Angelina M. (Costantino) BECKER
BECKER - Angelina M.
(nee Costantino) (Grisanti)
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on July 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David Becker; devoted mother of Richard (Sharon) Grisanti, Nicholas (Camille) Grisanti, Victoria (Carl) DiDomenico, Gina (Erik) O'Neill, Anthony Grisanti and Hon. Mark (Maria) Grisanti; cherished grandmother of Carissa (late Matthew), Christopher, Richard, Erica (Matt), Cristina, Justin, Alex (Lindsey), Andrew (Catie), Cayla, Lena, Nicholas, Ava, Theresa (David), John and Ashlee; fond great-grandmother of Weston, Evelyn, Dominic, Janet, Aubrie and Layla; loving daughter of the late Anthony and Ida Costantino; dear sister of Anthony (Rita) Costantino, Josephine (Richard) Klein and the late Santo (late Jan) Costantino, Fred Costantino; also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. near Harlem, on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony Padua Church, 160 Court St., Buffalo, Thursday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Due to the Current NYS Guidelines, 33 percent occupancy will be observed. Your online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 14, 2020.
