BECKER - Angelina M.
(nee Costantino) (Grisanti)
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on July 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David Becker; devoted mother of Richard (Sharon) Grisanti, Nicholas (Camille) Grisanti, Victoria (Carl) DiDomenico, Gina (Erik) O'Neill, Anthony Grisanti and Hon. Mark (Maria) Grisanti; cherished grandmother of Carissa (late Matthew), Christopher, Richard, Erica (Matt), Cristina, Justin, Alex (Lindsey), Andrew (Catie), Cayla, Lena, Nicholas, Ava, Theresa (David), John and Ashlee; fond great-grandmother of Weston, Evelyn, Dominic, Janet, Aubrie and Layla; loving daughter of the late Anthony and Ida Costantino; dear sister of Anthony (Rita) Costantino, Josephine (Richard) Klein and the late Santo (late Jan) Costantino, Fred Costantino; also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. near Harlem, on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony Padua Church, 160 Court St., Buffalo, Thursday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Due to the Current NYS Guidelines, 33 percent occupancy will be observed. Your online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com