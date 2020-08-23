LESTER - Anita (nee Irene)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest August 20, 2020. Beloved wife of Warren T. Lester; devoted mother of Sabrina Schultz (Tony) Malachowski, Luke Lester, and the late Justin Lester; cherished grandmother of Emilia Melisz, and Jackson Thomas Malachowski; loving daughter of Juan Irene and Emilia Rodriguez; dear sister of Veronica Irene, Madison Irene, and Sydney Irene; also survived by many other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., for a memorial service on Wednesday 6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Holy Cross Church, corner of Maryland and 7th St., Buffalo, on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES 33 PERCENT OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED. Please wear face covering. Share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
"TO THE MOON AND BACK."