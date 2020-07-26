MAHANEY - Anita M.
(nee Ventura)
April 6, 2020, beloved mother of Anita (Michael) Schmitt and Kelly (Peter) Bernier; cherished grandmother of Joseph Schmitt, Cameron Bernier, Riley Bernier and Michael Schmitt; loving sister of Marietta (Ralph) Rizzitello, Vincent (Jean) Ventura; also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great R.C. Church on Saturday, August 1, at 10:30 AM. Face coverings will be required. If desired donations in Anita's name may be made to the American Kidney Foundation. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com