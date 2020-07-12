KOZAK - Anita Marie
(nee Chmura)
Of Corona, CA. Beloved wife of 61 years to Joseph Kozak; daughter of the late Frank and the late Mary Chmura; sister of the late Peggy Jespersen; sister-in-law to John (Terri) Kozak, and the late Mary Anne (late Sam) Amico; aunt of Dina, Kyrie, Hunter, Michael, Darlene, Kurt, Roxanne and Sally; also survived by many cousins, great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Football Foundation, Orange County Chapter, PO Box 18985, Anaheim Hills, CA 92817. Service info and share online condolences at www.thomasmillermortuary.com