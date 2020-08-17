RUSSELL - Ann D. (nee Lee)
Passed away on August 14, 2020. Beloved wife of James W. Russell; dear mother of Andrew (Helene) Russell, Joshua (Sean Gilpin) Russell and Ekatarina Russell; loving grandmother of David, James and Owen; daughter of the late Walter and Evelyn (Steven) Lee, aunt of Geoffrey and Bryan Lee; sister-in-law of Howard (Roseann) Russell, Diane Paszkiewicz, Thomas (Patricia) Russell, Johann Hanna, Joseph (Barbara) Russell, Michael (Deborah) Russell and Mary Ellen (William) Eccles; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends and Family may call Tuesday, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A private Funeral Mass and Burial will take place at the request of the family due to the current health conditions in our area. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, 325 Walden Ave., Buffalo, NY 14211. Ann was a member of the St. John Vianney Choir, the Parents Alumni Association at St. Francis High School and she loved to travel, online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM