1/1
Ann D. (Lee) RUSSELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUSSELL - Ann D. (nee Lee)
Passed away on August 14, 2020. Beloved wife of James W. Russell; dear mother of Andrew (Helene) Russell, Joshua (Sean Gilpin) Russell and Ekatarina Russell; loving grandmother of David, James and Owen; daughter of the late Walter and Evelyn (Steven) Lee, aunt of Geoffrey and Bryan Lee; sister-in-law of Howard (Roseann) Russell, Diane Paszkiewicz, Thomas (Patricia) Russell, Johann Hanna, Joseph (Barbara) Russell, Michael (Deborah) Russell and Mary Ellen (William) Eccles; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends and Family may call Tuesday, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A private Funeral Mass and Burial will take place at the request of the family due to the current health conditions in our area. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, 325 Walden Ave., Buffalo, NY 14211. Ann was a member of the St. John Vianney Choir, the Parents Alumni Association at St. Francis High School and she loved to travel, online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 675-9027
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc. Southtowns Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved