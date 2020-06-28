DANNER - Ann E. (nee Marciniak)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, June 26, 2020, beloved wife of the late Eugene D. Danner; dear mother of Cynthia (Randy) Huber, Dale (Karen) Danner, Michele (Gary) Schlegel, Andrea (Gary) Delisle and Wendy (Jeff) Leyonmark; grandmother of Kevin, Eric, Carolyn, Andrew, Katherine and Danner; great-grandmother of Ethan, Elspeth and Jocelyn; sister of Theresa Laudico; predeceased by brothers and sisters. Funeral Service private. A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.