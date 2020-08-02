Hession - Ann E.
Of Tonawanda, NY, August 1, 2020, beloved daughter of the late Harold and Jean; cherished sister to the late William J. (Madalen); loving aunt to Michele Hession, Kristine Shofner and William Hession, Jr.; survived by many cousins and friends. Friends and relatives are invited to a Memorial Service on Thursday 11 AM at St. Timothy's Church, 565 E Park Dr., Tonawanda. Face masks are required. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
