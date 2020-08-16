FRITTON - Ann (nee Kopan)
August 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Roy Fritton; devoted sister of the late Suzanne (Thomas) Hogan and Phyllis Roach; dear aunt of Ronald (Deb) Hogan, Phyllis (Paul) Baldo, Laura (Spencer Stewart) Bialy and the late Peter Roach. A Memorial Service will be held at the Chapel in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 1411 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209 (Delaware and Delavan entrance), on Monday, August 24th, at 2:00 PM. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.mertzfh.com