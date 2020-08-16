1/1
Ann Marie (Dolecki) CHARTRAND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHARTRAND - Ann Marie
(nee Dolecki)
Passed away on September 28, 2019 at the age of 89. A resident of Grand Island, NY and part-time in Lantana, FL. Beloved wife of Richard Chartrand and dearest mother of Richard (Florence) Chartrand, Jr. She is also survived by many relatives and friends. Ann was an avid boater and a 50 year member of the Buffalo Yacht Club. She was very active and enjoyed dancing, concerts, shopping, the gym, and loved to entertain. If there was a party she was there. Always stylish Ann was known as the hat lady and never left home without a hat. A Celebration of Ann's life with a Memorial Mass will be St. Stephan's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island, NY, on Saturday, August 22, at 10 AM, with a luncheon following.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved