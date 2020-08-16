CHARTRAND - Ann Marie

(nee Dolecki)

Passed away on September 28, 2019 at the age of 89. A resident of Grand Island, NY and part-time in Lantana, FL. Beloved wife of Richard Chartrand and dearest mother of Richard (Florence) Chartrand, Jr. She is also survived by many relatives and friends. Ann was an avid boater and a 50 year member of the Buffalo Yacht Club. She was very active and enjoyed dancing, concerts, shopping, the gym, and loved to entertain. If there was a party she was there. Always stylish Ann was known as the hat lady and never left home without a hat. A Celebration of Ann's life with a Memorial Mass will be St. Stephan's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island, NY, on Saturday, August 22, at 10 AM, with a luncheon following.







