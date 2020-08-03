SUTTER - Ann Marie (nee Ostir)
August 1, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Sutter; dearest mother of Robert A., Paul J. (Lorraine) and Kevin C. (Wendy) Sutter; loving grandmother of Mariana and Leidy; sister of Al (Marcia) Ostir and predeceased by one sister and three brothers. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, where a Funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 9:15 AM and from St. Philip the Apostle Church at 10 AM. Ann Marie was a Religious Ed teacher at St. Philip's for over 25 years. She also enjoyed sewing as a seamstress. Online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com