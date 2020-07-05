Ann URBINO

URBINO - Ann
of Buffalo, entered into rest March 29, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Augustino and Rita (nee Granelli) Urbino; dear sister of Joseph, Samuel, Amelia, Augustine, Louis and the late Alexander, Nancy, Anthony and George. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 11 at 9:30 AM in Our Lady of Charity Church, St. Ambrose Worship site, 65 Ridgewood Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220. Please assemble at church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com