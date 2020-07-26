NEMETH - Anna E.
(nee Frencsh)
July 21, 2020, age 103. Beloved wife of the late Tibor Nemeth, Sr.; loving mother of Tibor (Andrea) Nemeth, Jr. of Kingston, TN and Paul (Julie) Nemeth of Buffalo, NY; cherished grandmother of Tibor (Elisabeth) Nemeth, III of Winston-Salem, NC and Lauren (Ian) Lane of Knoxville, TN; adored great-grandmother of Tibor IV, Grace, Charlie, Macy and Isla Rose. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Elmlawn Cemetery, Tonawanda, NY. Please share your condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com