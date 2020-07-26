1/1
Anna E. (Frencsh) NEMETH
NEMETH - Anna E.
(nee Frencsh)
July 21, 2020, age 103. Beloved wife of the late Tibor Nemeth, Sr.; loving mother of Tibor (Andrea) Nemeth, Jr. of Kingston, TN and Paul (Julie) Nemeth of Buffalo, NY; cherished grandmother of Tibor (Elisabeth) Nemeth, III of Winston-Salem, NC and Lauren (Ian) Lane of Knoxville, TN; adored great-grandmother of Tibor IV, Grace, Charlie, Macy and Isla Rose. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Elmlawn Cemetery, Tonawanda, NY. Please share your condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greco Funeral Home, Inc.
