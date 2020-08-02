ANDERSON - Anna Kay
(nee Coles)
Age 83, July 27, 2020 of North Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Richard Anderson; devoted mother of Richard II (Doreen), Mark (Rosette) and Phillip Anderson; loving grandmother of Amanda (Chris), Alecia, Danielle, Jason (Robin), Jacob (Amanda), Jessica and Luke; great-grandmother of Ethan, Peyton, Hailey, Arya and Joshua; dear sister of David (Theresa) Coles and Phyllis (late John) Linker; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Mrs. Anderson was a longtime member and Past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 73, Lockport, NY. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date and time to be announced. Private interment in Acacia Park Cemetery. To share online condolences, please visit, www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com