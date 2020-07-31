ALESSANDRA-CERANSKI - Anna M.
Of Lancaster, entered into rest July 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Gary Ceranski; devoted mother of James (Dona) Ceranski and Matthew (Marie) Ceranski; cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Demetrius) Hicks, Malaree Ceranski, Codi Ceranski, Matthew Ceranski, Brooklynn Flowers and Nathan Ceranski; adored great-grandmother of Dystiny, Donavan, Leah-Marie and Brielle; loving daughter of the late Matthew and Sophia Alessandra; dear sister of Alfred (Debbie) Alessandra and Vincinette Alessandra-DePeters. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM. A prayer service will immediately follow. PURSUANT TO THE NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK. Please share your condolences online www.lombardofuneralhome.com