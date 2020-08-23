McKERNAN - Anna M.
Entered into rest August 19, 2020, at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital after a brief illness. Born March 21, 1931, in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Anna (Ketterman) Koebel. Anna was a retired school bus driver for the Starpoint Central School District and an active member of her community. She served as President for the North Tonawanda PTA, worked as an election inspector for Niagara County, taught religious education at St. Albert's Church, ushered at Melody Fair and held great pride in her involvement in the University at Buffalo's Women's Health Initiative in which she was still an active participant. She loved gardening, animals, the Buffalo Bills and most of all, spending time with her family. Anna was predeceased by her husband Harry McKernan, who passed away in 2000. Anna is survived by her children: Daniel (Karen), Jerome (Deborah), Sally (William) Mitchell, Patricia (Late James) Nugent and Cynthia (Robert) Kufchak, nineteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Anna was predeceased by her sisters Mary Kuhn and Esther Harrell. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Visit pruddenandkandt.com