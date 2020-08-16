1/
Anna Marie E. (Rinaldo) POLLINA
POLLINA - Anna Marie E. (nee Rinaldo)
August 9, 2020, age 94. Beloved wife of 61 years to the late Benedict J. Pollina, Sr.; loving mother of Benedict J. (late Ann) Pollina, Jr. and Catherine P. (Christopher) Loretz; cherished grandmother of Jason (Jenny), Brian (Joseph Monreal) Loretz, Emily and Elizabeth (Eric Greer) Pollina; adored great-grandmother of Jacob and Megan; dear sister of Vito (Helen) Rinaldo and the late Marguerite (late Robert) Summers, Joseph (late Joy), Dominic (late Kay), Daniel (late Angelina) Rinaldo and Lucille (late Anthony) Ortalano; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be made in Anna Marie's name to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greco Funeral Home, Inc.
2909 Elmwood Avenue
Kenmore, NY 14217-1301
(716) 874-4400
