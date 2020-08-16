POLLINA - Anna Marie E. (nee Rinaldo)
August 9, 2020, age 94. Beloved wife of 61 years to the late Benedict J. Pollina, Sr.; loving mother of Benedict J. (late Ann) Pollina, Jr. and Catherine P. (Christopher) Loretz; cherished grandmother of Jason (Jenny), Brian (Joseph Monreal) Loretz, Emily and Elizabeth (Eric Greer) Pollina; adored great-grandmother of Jacob and Megan; dear sister of Vito (Helen) Rinaldo and the late Marguerite (late Robert) Summers, Joseph (late Joy), Dominic (late Kay), Daniel (late Angelina) Rinaldo and Lucille (late Anthony) Ortalano; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be made in Anna Marie's name to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation.